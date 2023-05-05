J&J's consumer-health spinoff Kenvue soars 22% in trading debut following $41 billion IPO

3 Min(s) Read
The stock, which trades under the ticker 'KVUE', opened at $25.53 a share on the NYSE and traded well above its original IPO price.
Shares of Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) consumer-health spinoff Kenvue surged as much as 22 percent to settle at $26.90 a share in Thursday's trade following its market debut on the New York Stock Exchange, making it the biggest US IPO in more than a year.
