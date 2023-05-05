English
J&J's consumer-health spinoff Kenvue soars 22% in trading debut following $41 billion IPO

Read Time3 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com May 5, 2023 2:58:24 PM IST (Published)

The stock, which trades under the ticker 'KVUE', opened at $25.53 a share on the NYSE and traded well above its original IPO price.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) consumer-health spinoff Kenvue surged as much as 22 percent to settle at $26.90 a share in Thursday's trade following its market debut on the New York Stock Exchange, making it the biggest US IPO in more than a year.

Kenvue originally priced its initial public offering at $22 on Wednesday night, toward the high-end of its target price. The stock, which trades under the ticker 'KVUE', opened at $25.53 a share and traded well above its original IPO price.
Catch market live updates here
