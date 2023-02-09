Jockey retailer Page Industries closes 3% lower as Q3 PAT declines 29% YoY

On a yearly basis, revenue increased by 3 percent compared to Rs 1,189 crore a year ago.
Textiles manufacturer and supplier Page Industries closed 3 percent lower on BSE on Thursday after the company reported a 29 percent year-on-year decline in its net profit to Rs 123.7 crore for the December quarter compared to Rs 174.6 crore in the year-ago period. The net profit also dropped 24 percent quarter-on-quarter as against Rs 162 crore in September 2022.
The revenue from operations also declined on a quarterly basis to Rs 1,223.26 crore in the third quarter of FY23 from Rs 1,257.69 crore in the September quarter. On a yearly basis, revenue increased by 3 percent compared to Rs 1,189 crore a year ago.
The company’s total expenses rose to Rs 1,060.43 crore in Q3 of FY23 from Rs 1,045.14 crore in the September quarter. EBITDA also declined 19 percent QoQ to Rs 192.8 crore in Q3FY23 compared to Rs 237.9 crore in the September quarter and dropped by 23 percent from Rs 250.7 crore in the corresponding year-ago period.
EBITDA margins were at 15.8 percent in Q3FY23 compared to 21.1 percent YoY and 19 percent QoQ, primarily due to lower absorption, advertising and manpower costs.
The cash and cash equivalent was at Rs 40.8 crore in Q3FY23 against Rs 83.3 crore QoQ, due to investment in inventory. Liquidity continues to remain strong with robust cash flow, the company said.
Page Industries is the exclusive licensee of JOCKEY International Inc. (USA) for manufacturing, distribution and marketing of the JOCKEY brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, Maldives, Bhutan and UAE.
It is also the exclusive licensee of Speedo International Ltd. for the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of the Speedo brand in India.
Page Industries shares closed lower by 3.1 percent at Rs 38,150 apiece on BSE.
