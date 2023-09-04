Shares of recent debutant Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) rose sharply on Monday, extending their gains for the fifth straight session to trade above its listing price. The stock surged 8.89 percent to hit an intra-day high of Rs 266.95 apiece on the NSE against its Friday's closing price of Rs 245.15.

JFSL got listed at Rs 265 apiece on August 21, a 1.18 percent premium over its discovered price of Rs 261.85 apiece on July 20. The stock was admitted to dealings in the Trade to Trade (T2T) group securities on BSE.

Earlier on Saturday, domestic stock exchange BSE revised Jio Financial Services' circuit filter from 5 percent to 20 percent effective from September 4.

Nifty exclusion soon?

With this revision in circuit limit for JFSL, it is expected that the demerged financial services arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) would eventually be excluded from NSE indices including Nifty this week.

The stock was removed from the Sensex and other BSE indices on September 1.

"With that sturdy 20 per cent filter, chances of JFS hitting upper/lower circuits are about as rare as spotting a comet. So, there is a very good chance Jio makes its exit from Nifty indices in this week. If JFS doesn't reach its limits (20 per cent) on Monday (September 4) and Tuesday (September 5), consider Wednesday (September 6) its official exclusion day (when Nifty passive trackers will sell in last 30 minutes of trade)," said Abhilash Pagaria of Nuvama Institutional Equities.

As per Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research calculation, Jio Financial’s departure could lead to the sale of approximately 105 million shares by Nifty passive trackers.

Nuvama said while NSE's price band circular for JFSL is awaited, it should also have same 20 percent filter as BSE.

As per the new index methodology, Jio Financial was temporarily added to key indices so as to give passive index funds an opportunity to trade in the shares received on account of a demerger.

The temporary addition was also to stabilise the volatility in Reliance shares as a consequence of the demerger.

JFSL was temporarily included in the indices on July 21 by conducting a special pre-open session in RIL to derive the price of the former.