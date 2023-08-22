Shares of Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL), the demerged financial services business of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), hit their lower circuit limits for the second consecutive trading session amid likely selling by both passive funds and active mutual funds.

JFSL on Tuesday saw its shares locked at 5 percent lower circuit limit of Rs 239.20 on the BSE. The stock, which was listed at Rs 265 on BSE and Rs 262 on NSE on Monday, ended the session locked in the 5 percent lower circuit. The market's pre-discovered price for JFSL shares on the demerger record date of July 20 was Rs 261.85 per share.

According to analysts, the weakness on the counter is driven by institutional selling but the outlook for the shares of Jio Financial is positive.

"JFSL's valuation is based on expectations surrounding its future growth potential and its 6.1 percent stake that it owns in RIL. The future growth prospects of JFSL are indeed bright since it can scale up its business hugely with its enormous connection with consumers and merchants. But institutional selling is a drag on the share price in the near-term. Since the stock is in the T segment institutional selling is dragging the price down," said Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

In the coming days, JFSL shares will likely see more selling pressure from index funds as Nifty50 and Sensex will also exclude the stock on August 24. The stock's ouster from Nifty may alone lead to selling of 90 million shares from passive funds. Those tracking Sensex are expected to sell another 55 million shares of JFSL, estimates Nuvama.

"The current correction is largely associated with index adjustments, with an anticipated offloading of roughly $500 million by passive funds on a global scale," said Anirudh Garg, Partner & Head of Research at Invasset PMS.

According to market expert Hemang Jani, "There are certain technical factors almost about 3.5 to 4000 crore selling is happening because of the selling by the index funds, at the same time you will see buying because of the inclusion in the MSCI and a couple of global indices, which will happen probably over next, let's say 3 to 5 day period. So short-term, the stock could remain a bit subdued."

"But I don't see much of a downside from current levels because of the fact that the market cap is around 1,60,000 crore and, and the way the entire opportunity is coming up and the way the company has gone about building the team, the way the business plans is going to unfold so I think for, let's say 2 to 3 years, this could be a great opportunity, something similar to maybe an HDFC Bank that got listed way back. But short term, I think because of these technical factors, you might see a bit of a subdued moment," the analyst noted.

Jio Financial will be in the trade-for-trade segment for 10 trading days. Shares of Reliance Industries, meanwhile, were trading in the green during today's late afternoon deals. At 2:20 pm, the scrip was trading 0.23 percent higher at Rs 2,525.70 apiece on the NSE.