Jio Financial shares extend gains, jump 5% to hit upper circuit levels — here's why

Shares of Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL), the demerged financial division of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), gained sharply to be among the top Nifty gainers in Wednesday's early trade, carrying on with the strong momentum seen in the previous trading session.

The JFSL stock climbed 5 percent to hit the upper circuit limit of Rs 231.25 apiece following a likely block deal in pre-market trade wherein 49.66 million shares or 0.8 percent stake changed hands in two bunches, according to a report by Moneycontrol. The counter hit its 5 percent upper circuit limit at Rs 232.70 on the BSE.

The two-day rally has helped the counter recover about 10 percent though it is still trading at an 11.6 percent discount to the constant price of Rs 261.8, at which it was added to key indices on July 20 for a temporary period. The constant price was derived through a special pre-open session conducted by the exchanges on RIL stock

JFSL's current market cap stands at Rs 1.47 lakh crore, which is down from Rs 1.61 lakh crore as on July 20.

Jio Financial to enter the insurance segment

On August 28, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced in the company's 46th annual general meeting that Jio Financial will enter the insurance segment to offer life, general, and health insurance products, potentially partnering with global players.

The listing of Jio Financial is equivalent to a mini bonus for our long-term investors, the RIL Chairman said. Every shareholder of Reliance has received shares in JFSL on a 1:1 basis following the recent demerger of the financial services business.

"Just like Jio and Retail, JFS too will prove to be an invaluable addition to the Reliance ecosystem of customer-facing businesses," Ambani said.

JFS will use predictive data analytics to co-create contextual products with partners and cater to customer requirements in a truly unique way, he added.

While life insurance penetration in India is in line with world average, non-life insurance penetration is significantly behind the world average. This presents a great opportunity for JFS, according to analysts.

JFSL is currently part of key indices of the BSE and NSE, including the Sensex and Nifty 50.

The stock exchanges had deferred the removal of JFS shares as it consistently hit circuit limit after listing, with passive funds selling the stock pre-empting its exit. The removal of JFSL from the indices will now be effective from September 1.

Shares of parent RIL settled at Rs 2,419.40 apiece, down 0.039 percent on the NSE.