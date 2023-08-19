Jio Financial Services set to debut on August 21 | Key details to know

Jio Financial Services, the separated financial services division of Reliance Industries Limited, is set to make its initial public offering on Monday, August 21, as per the announcement by the Bombay Stock Exchange.

During a unique one-hour price discovery session on July 20, the shares of Jio Financial Services were appraised at Rs 261.85 per share. The governing body of Jio Financial Services distributed a total of 635.32 crore shares with a nominal value of Rs 10 each to qualified stakeholders of Reliance Industries . Shareholders of Reliance Industries were granted a single equity share of Jio Financial Services for every individual share they owned as of July 20.

The shares of Jio Financial Services are scheduled to be removed from both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 indexes three days following their initial listing.

Jio Financial Services is slated to become a constituent of 18 other indices, including the Nifty 100, Nifty 200, and Nifty 500, as indicated by the NSE.

The list encompasses various indices like Nifty50 Equal Weight, Nifty100 Equal Weight, Nifty500 Multicap 50:25:25, Nifty Commodities, Nifty Energy, Nifty India Manufacturing, Nifty Infrastructure, Nifty LargeMidcap 250, Nifty Low Volatility 50, Nifty Mobility, Nifty Oil & Gas, Nifty Total Market, Nifty100 ESG, Nifty100 Liquid 15, and Nifty100 Low Volatility 30.

Nonetheless, it will maintain its standing in the FTSE indices , despite earlier signs suggesting an imminent exclusion, as stated in a notification released on Friday, August 18.

This determination comes as the corporation prepares for its highly anticipated introduction on Indian stock markets, scheduled for August 21.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 on July 20, Ashvin Parekh, the Managing Partner of Ashvin Parekh Advisory Services, highlighted that Jio Financial's well-established bandwidth provides a foundation for refining its current payment services.

Furthermore, leveraging its pre-existing customer base positions the company to expand into customer finance and potentially introduce insurance services down the line. With its significant balance sheet size, the company has the capacity to gradually explore diverse sectors, excluding banking.

However, Parekh suggested that the company might even contemplate offering banking services if regulatory changes are conducive in the future.

RIL is preparing for its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for August 28. During this yearly event, Chairman Mukesh Ambani will take the stage and unveil significant announcements, particularly regarding Jio, for the benefit of users and stakeholders.

In the swiftly evolving realm of financial services, both established institutions and emerging entrants need to adjust to evolving consumer preferences and incorporate technological progress. While the extent of Jio Financial Services' impact as a disruptor or a transformer of the sector's landscape is uncertain, its substantial influence underscores the necessity for the industry to wholeheartedly embrace digital transformation and customer-focused innovation to shape its future.

Disclosure:

Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.