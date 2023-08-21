Jio Financial Services Listing Live Updates: Know more details on valuations, GMP, RIL outlook here

Jio Financial Services Listing Live Update | Key Numbers From FY23
- Balance Sheet Size: Rs 1.1 lakh crore
- Market-To-Market Gains of Rs 67,100 crore, mostly on investments in Reliance Industries at a cost of Rs 1.54 lakh crore
- Core Networth is Rs 31,600 crore
- Jio Financial Services has investments in preference shares of associates and JVs worth Rs 17,600 crore
- Jefferies says exchange derived price includes value of stake in RIL and 2x core price-to-book value
Jio Financial Services Listing Live Updates | Here's What Experts Had To Say
Abizer Diwanji, Partner & National Leader of Financial Services at EY India said that it is too soon to say whether Jio Financial Services will disrupt the industry.
"Absolutely too soon to take that call. But Reliance as a group has been disruptive in most businesses they have entered. We have seen that in retail, in petrochem and we will possibly see that in financial services," he told CNBC-TV18 on July 20.
Jio Financial Services Live Updates | Will It Be Excluded From FTSE Indices?
The FTSE Indices announced on Thursday that the stock will be excluded from the indices as it did not list within the specified 20 business days deadline. However, Reliance announced the very next day that the shares will list on August 21, post which FTSE withdrew its earlier order. Therefore, Jio Financial Services will remain in both FTSE, as well as the MSCI indices.
Jio Financial Services Listing Live Updates | Indices That The Listed Entity Will Be Part Of
- Jio Financial Services will become a constituent of 18 other indices, including the Nifty 100, Nifty 200 and Nifty 500, as indicated by NSE
- Other indices include Nifty 50 Equal Weight, Nifty 100 Equal Weight, Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25, Nifty Commodities, Nifty Energy, Nifty India Manufacturing, Nifty Infra, Nifty LargeMidcap 250
- Nifty Low Volatility 50, Nifty Mobility, Nifty Oil & Gas, Nifty Total Market, Nifty100 ESG, Nifty100 Liquid 15, and Nifty100 Low Volatility 30 make up the other indices
Jio Financial Services Listing Live Updates | Here's What Experts Have To Say
Sriram Velayudhan of IIFL Securities told CNBC-TV18 on July 19 that he is valuing Jio Financial Services between Rs 205 - Rs 210 per share. This was before the price discovery session. He further said that there will be decent unlocking of value in Jio Financial Services. He assigned a 20 percent holding company discount to Reliance Industries' investment in Jio Financial Services.
Jio Financial Services Listing Live Updates | New Index Inclusion Rules
In April this year, the NSE changed rules on how spun-off companies will be included in the indices to reduce the churn in their constituents. As per an earlier rule all new listed entities were excluded from indices and in case of indices with fixed constituents, were replaced with another eligible stock.
According to the new rules, any new listed spun-off business will initially be included in the indices at a constant price, which is the difference between the demerged firm's closing price the day before the ex-date and the price during a special pre-open session on the ex-date.
Jio Financial Services Listing Live Update | The Demerger Announcement
Reliance Industries had announced in October last year, that it would be demerging and listing its financial services business, known as Reliance Strategic Investments, which will later be renamed as Jio Financial Services. Shareholders of Reliance Industries were eligible to receive one share of the demerged entity for every one share they held.
Jio Financial Services Listing Live Update | Second Largest NBFC By Market Capitalisation
Jio Financial Services, earlier known as Reliance Strategic Ventures will be listing today and at current levels, the stock is valued at Rs 1.66 lakh crore, making it the second largest NBFC in the country after Bajaj Finance. A special one-hour price discovery session valued the demerged entity at Rs 261.85, well ahead of street expectations, which were pegged anywhere between Rs 120 - Rs 150 per share.
Good Morning Dear Readers!
Hello and welcome to CNBC-TV18's live coverage of the much-awaited listing of Jio Financial Services. Reliance Industries' demerged financial services arm will be going public at 10 AM today, a month after a special one-hour price discovery session.