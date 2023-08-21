Jio Financial Services Listing Highlights: Stock ends trading debut as India's second-largest NBFC

Thank you, readers! That's all from CNBCTV18.com's live coverage for Jio Financial Services' Listing.. Stay tuned for other updates on our website: CNBCTV18.com.
Jio Financial Services Listing Live Update | Stock Ends Trading Debut
- Shares end at a five percent lower circuit at Rs 248.9
- Despite the drop, the stock ends as India's second largest NBFC behind Bajaj Finance
Jio Financial Services Listing Live Updates | Here's Some FY23 Data
- Interest Income: Rs 38.3 crore
- Total Revenue From Operations: Rs 41.6 crore
- Operating Profit: Rs 39.3 crore
- Profit for the year: Rs 31.3 crore
- Basic Earnings per Share: Rs 60.5
Source: Jefferies
Jio Financial Services Listing Live Update | Deepak Shenoy Explains Why The Stock Is In Lower Circuit
The Indian Index funds themselves hold probably around Rs 2 lakh crore worth of Reliance, I mean worth of overall AUM and if 10 percent of that or certain percentages of Reliance Jio financials, they will have to compulsorily sell it, which is why you're seeing this I think it's nearly Rs 3 crore shares, about 750 crore worth of volume that's sitting on the sell side and there's no buyer because everybody knows that these people have to compulsorily sell. So we're going to see a lot of time before it, stabilises in price. But I think also that they have to give us more insight into the business.
Jio Financial Services Listing Live Updates | Deepak Shenoy of Capitalmind Shares His Views
We own the stock, we have the shares, but I will be honest, there is nothing in the company so far. That allows me to give you a long-term view because it's just a company that has dealt only with its associates. And they haven't yet built out many of the things that we are talking about, which is the AMC, the brokerage, the lending company and so on.
Jio Financial Services Listing Live Updates | Who Are The Shareholders?
- Promoters: 46 percent
- Other Public Shareholders: 40 percent
- LIC: 7 percent
- BNY Mellon, SBI Mutual Fund, Europacific Growth, Government of Singapore: 2 percent each
Jio Financial Services Listing Live Update | Key Business Areas
- Reliance Retail Finance: Consumer lending, Merchant Lending, MSME
- Reliance Payment Solutions: Enterprise Merchants, Retail and Delivery Merchants
- Jio Payments Bank - Joint Venture
- Reliance Retail Insurance Broking - Registered as an insurance broker with IRDA
- Announcement with BlackRock to enter the Asset Management industry in India
Jio Financial Services Listing Live Update | Vijay Chopra of Enoch Ventures Shares His Views
Definitely a Jio Financial Listing would be the cat among the pigeons. So I think that's in the longer term, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserve both look good, but I would wait for a correction to get into and just I would not recommend that you go and buy right now. So, Bajaj Finance is a buy on dips, according to me.
Jio Financial Services Listing Live Updates | Know More About The Business Verticals
The five business verticals that Jio Financial Services will operate in include:
- Consumer & Merchant Lending
- Payments Platform
- Insurance Broking
- AMC
- Other Non-lending Services
Jio Financial Services Listing Live Update | Views From Ashvin Parekh of Ashvin Parekh Advisory Services
They already have a huge bandwidth; so, payments is something they can work on. They have customers so they can work on the customers or customer finance segment of the financial services, they can go into insurance eventually. So, when it comes to what it can possibly do, I suppose, with a balance sheet size of that nature, I suppose they can look at all segments eventually in a span of a certain period and they can certainly look at all services except banking and when the regulations change, and they can even look at that.
Jio Financial Services Listing Live Updates | Views From N Jayakumar of Prime Securities
We need to recognise that there's probably the biggest player in the space who has just walked in. So I think it's a lot more exciting, not from a stock market perspective necessarily, or not the stock market perspective alone, but to actually look at what kind of disruption this could do in terms of businesses, not sure of pricing as much. But in terms of, to get credit across to a larger cross section of India. That's to me, actually, the bigger question to be asked and the bigger thing to be observed is how disruptive can this become?
Jio Financial Services Listing Live Updates | Gurmeet Chadha Wants JFS to be Viewed as a New Age Company
I think it will get a book value similar to what a Bajaj or what Chola gets, because to be more a digital lender, to probably grew at a much faster rate. So I think the current price looks roughly around that, I think you can value it around that. I think this is probably more new age. So probably, you have to look at it for like what Alibaba had or Amazon had. This is actually more new age if you were to compare it with the more lenders and I think they're clearly focusing on more consumer lending and MSME to begin with, which is high growth, high margin, but I think it will take time, you suddenly don't expect it to become one lakh crore unit, it will take a lot of time to build branches, get that infrastructure in place, lending is a very different game.
Jio Financial Services Listing Live Updates | Views From Abhay Agarwal of Piper Serica
- Entry of Jio Financial Services will increase pricing pressure
- Jio Financial has a big data bank
- JFS is a good opportunity for investors
- Recommend including JFS in investors' portfolio
- Agarwal made these comments on CNBC Awaaz
Jio Financial Services Listing Live Updates | Stock Remains in Lower Circuit On NSE
- Stock remains in a 5 percent lower circuit of Rs 249.8
- Nuvama expects passive selling worth over $450 million in the stock
- Reliance Industries is the top loser on the Nifty 50 index