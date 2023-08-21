Jio Financial Services: RIL's demerged financial services arm to go public today, here's what the GMP signals

The shares of Reliance Industries' demerged financial services arm, Jio Financial Services will go public today, i.e. August 21. Reports suggest that Grey Market Premium or GMP is Rs 73. With the said GMP, the shares of Jio Financial Services may list at Rs 325 apiece.

However, experts believe that the listing price will depend on the kind of open the Indian equities get on Monday. Jio Financial Services will remain in the Trade-To-Trade Segment for 10 days.

Jio Financial Services, earlier known as Reliance Strategic Ventures, is valued at Rs 1.66 lakh crore at the current level, making it the second largest NBFC in the country after Bajaj Finance. A special one-hour price discovery session on July 20 valued the demerged entity at Rs 261.85.

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries had announced in October last year, that it would be demerging and listing its financial services business.

Post the listing, the stock will be removed from the indices on Wednesday evening. The shares will be eligible to be added into the indices in the next cycle.