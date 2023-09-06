Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) is expected to join the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) largecap category on the January 2024 list, with effects showing in February 2024, according to Nuvama Alternative's calculations. Nuvama said that this won't lead to any immediate flow changes; instead, it's a list used by active fund managers.

Shares of JFSL are in focus in trade Wednesday (September 6), as the stock will be excluded from Nifty 50 and other NSE indices from September 7. The JFSL stock tumbled over 3 percent to trade at Rs 247 apiece as against Tuesday's closing of Rs 255.3.

JFSL shares didn't hit the price band on two consecutive trading days on September 4 and 5 on the NSE and, therefore, the index maintenance sub-committee of NSE indices decided to remove it from various indices effective Thursday (September 7).

The exclusion of Jio Financial from NSE indices comes nearly a week after the stock was excluded from Sensex and other BSE indices on September 1.

While Sensex has already removed Jio Financial, MSCI and FTSE continue to include the stock in their indices.

With the removal of JFSL shares from NSE Indices, passive funds tracking those indices will have to adjust their portfolios. The adjustment is scheduled for the final 30 minutes of trading on September 6.

As per Nuvama Alternative Research's calculations, passive selling is anticipated to reach nearly 105 million shares or $324 million.

With the revised 20 percent price band, the exclusion process should proceed without significant hiccups, said Abhilash Pagaria of Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

JFSL was a constituent of indices such as Nifty 100, Nifty 200, Nifty 500, Nifty Commodities, Nifty Energy, and Nifty Infrastructure, among others. The NSE indices had announced the inclusion of JFSL (spun-off entity) on account of the demerger of the financial services business from Reliance Industries, effective from July 20.

Jio Financial made its official debut on the bourses on August 21. The stock was listed at Rs 265 apiece on August 21, a 1.18 percent premium over its discovered price of Rs 261.85 apiece on July 20.

3 reasons why JFSL will succeed, explains Ambani

At RIL's 46th annual general meeting (AGM), Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said Jio Financial will prove to be an invaluable addition to the Reliance ecosystem of customer-facing businesses.

Ambani listed three reasons for his confidence in Jio Financial Services:

1. The digital-first architecture of JFS will give it an unmatched headstart.

2. This is a highly capital-intensive business. Reliance has capitalised JFS with a net worth of Rs 1.2 lakh crore to create one of the world’s highest capitalised financial service platforms at inception.

3. JFS is being led by KV Kamath, a financial sector veteran, who formerly led ICICI Bank and then, later, the BRICS Bank.

The RIL Chairman also said that JFS will consolidate its payments infrastructure with a ubiquitous offering for both consumers and merchants, further driving digital payment adoption in India.