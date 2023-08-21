Barely 10-12 AMCs are profitable amongst all the MFs in the system, says Gurmeet Chadha

In a much-anticipated event, Jio Financial Services (JFS), the financial arm of Reliance Industries Ltd ., made its stock market debut today (August 21), listing at a price of Rs 262 per share. This price closely mirrored the discovered value of Rs 261.85 per share, which was determined during a special price discovery session held on July 20. Interestingly, this discovered price far exceeded market estimates, which had ranged between Rs 120 to Rs 200 per share.

In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Gurmeet Chadha, Managing Partner and CIO at Complete Circle, shared some intriguing insights into the world of mutual funds and the potential disruption posed by Jio Financial Services.

Chadha shed light on the financial health of the mutual fund landscape, revealing that a mere 10 to 12 Asset Management Companies (AMCs) out of the multitude in the system can boast profitability. This sobering fact underscores the competitive nature of the industry, where only a select few manage to thrive amid the challenges and fluctuations in the market.

"AMC business also takes time to get profitable. In fact, if you see out of 30 odd AMCs, barely 10-12 are profitable. And probably the top five would take about 70-80 percent of the profit share," he said.

He began by discussing the dynamics of the mutual fund industry, highlighting that new active mutual funds often require time to make a significant impact and disrupt the status quo. This observation underscores the patience required by investors and fund managers as they await the potential transformation of their portfolios.

He further highlighted that Jio Financial Services had the potential to disrupt the consumer lending space, a notion gaining momentum in the financial sector. Chadha also stressed the importance of viewing JFS through the lens of a new-age company, and how it could build a robust book over the next three years without the need for further equity dilution.

For the first ten days following its listing, Jio Financial Services will be traded under the Trade-To-Trade (T2T) segment . This segment mandates that stocks must be bought and sold using the delivery method, disallowing intraday trading. Additionally, a five percent circuit filter will be imposed on the stock for the subsequent ten trading sessions.

The journey to listing was not without its twists and turns. Reliance Industries had announced the listing date after the FTSE index had initially declared the removal of Jio Financial Services from the indices due to its failure to list within 20 business days following the price discovery session.

During the listing ceremony, Chairman KV Kamath emphasised the significance of Jio Financial Services in India's financial services industry. He asserted that India was on a trajectory of substantial growth and could potentially double its GDP in the next eight to nine years. This optimistic outlook undoubtedly added to the excitement surrounding the listing.

