Jio Financial Services demerger to unlock value for investors and attract institutional investors

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), in a recent strategic move to unlock value and enhance shareholder benefits, announced the demerger of its subsidiary, Jio Financial Services. This announcement, which took place during the September quarter earnings report, has garnered significant attention from investors and market analysts alike. With the demerger set to take place on Thursday, investors are eager to seize this opportunity.

Sriram Velayudhan, VP-Alternative Research at IIFL Securities, emphasized the importance of this demerger, highlighting that Jio Financial Services will now meet the market cap criteria for large-cap inclusion in the index, according to MSCI. This development could attract increased interest from institutional investors and analysts, potentially leading to stock price appreciation.

For investors looking to benefit from the demerger, today is the last day to purchase Reliance Industries stock and take advantage of the impending demerger of Jio Financial Services. As per RIL's announcement, shareholders will receive 1 equity share of Jio Financial Services for every 1 fully paid-up equity share held in RIL. This presents an excellent opportunity for investors to optimize their holdings in both entities.

Overall, the demerger of Jio Financial Services is expected to unlock substantial value for investors and has the potential to make Jio Financial Services an attractive investment option due to its newly acquired large-cap status as per MSCI criteria.

Velayudhan has assigned a 20 percent holding company discount to RIL's investment in Jio Financial Services. This means that the standalone value of Jio Financial Services could be higher than its value as a subsidiary of RIL. He has valued Jio Financial Services at a range between Rs 205-210 per share, indicating the perceived potential of the company once it is a separate entity.

As per the FTSE Framework, if the demerged unit is not listed within 20 days, it faces the risk of deletion from the index. Hence, the demerger scheduled for Thursday morning is of utmost importance for Jio Financial Services. The company will have to move swiftly to ensure a seamless listing process within the stipulated time frame to avoid any negative consequences.

