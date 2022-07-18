Jindal Steel shares up but lacklustre earnings prompt Citi, CLSA to slash target price

A not-so-great set of quarterly numbers by Jindal Steel and Power has prompted brokerage firms to slash their target price on the firm's shares. However, the stock shrugged off concerns over weak quarterly performance and rose over 2 percent on Monday.

At 12:24 IST, shares of the steel maker were trading 1.8 percent higher at Rs 351.7 on the BSE.

The company reassured investors and stakeholders that notwithstanding near-term challenges, it would aim to become net debt free by the end of FY23.

“With a strong balance sheet to support growth, increasing raw material security, and low cost of production, JSP remains well positioned to withstand cyclical challenges and will continue to work on its goal to enhance stakeholder value,” the firm's earnings press release stated.

This is at a time when commodity prices have hit new lows on concerns over slowing Chinese consumption and a US recession.

Here is a snapshot of the company’s June quarter numbers:

What brokerage firms say

Kotak Institutional Equities said that with a sharp increase in working capital, strong earnings failed to reduce debt much. But the brokerage house estimates a sharp contraction in the margin in the remaining nine months of FY23.

CLSA said deleveraging hinges on the unwinding of working capital and margin recovery.

Meanwhile, CLSA and Citi are bullish on Jindal Steel and Power. CLSA is of the view that valuations offer comfort, but the steel price outlook remains uncertain. Citi sees any positive newsflow from China hereon driving the stock.

Brokerage firm Rating Target price Kotak Institutional Equities Reduce Rs 360 Citi Buy Cut to Rs 450 from Rs 590 CLSA Outperform Cut to Rs 400 from Rs 430

Firm has a bright outlook

The confluence of COVID-induced slowdown in China, high inflation and ongoing conflict in Europe has posed significant headwinds for the steel sector.

But the steel company said that while World Steel Association forecasts muted global steel demand in 2022 (up 0.4 percent on year), India’s steel demand growth is expected to be the highest among top steel-consuming nations at 7.5 percent, boosted by higher spending on infrastructure and gradual revival of the automotive sector.