    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket News

    Jindal Steel shares up but lacklustre earnings prompt Citi, CLSA to slash target price

    Jindal Steel shares up but lacklustre earnings prompt Citi, CLSA to slash target price

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    Mini

    Jindal Steel and Power share price: A not-so-great set of quarterly numbers has prompted brokerage firms to slash their target price on Jindal Steel and Power shares. However, the stock shrugged off weak quarterly performance and rose over 2 percent on Monday.

    Jindal Steel shares up but lacklustre earnings prompt Citi, CLSA to slash target price
    A not-so-great set of quarterly numbers by Jindal Steel and Power has prompted brokerage firms to slash their target price on the firm's shares. However, the stock shrugged off concerns over weak quarterly performance and rose over 2 percent on Monday.
    At 12:24 IST, shares of the steel maker were trading 1.8 percent higher at Rs 351.7 on the BSE.
    Also Read |
    The company reassured investors and stakeholders that notwithstanding near-term challenges, it would aim to become net debt free by the end of FY23.
    “With a strong balance sheet to support growth, increasing raw material security, and low cost of production, JSP remains well positioned to withstand cyclical challenges and will continue to work on its goal to enhance stakeholder value,” the firm's earnings press release stated.
    This is at a time when commodity prices have hit new lows on concerns over slowing Chinese consumption and a US recession.
    Here is a snapshot of the company’s June quarter numbers:
    What brokerage firms say
    Kotak Institutional Equities said that with a sharp increase in working capital, strong earnings failed to reduce debt much. But the brokerage house estimates a sharp contraction in the margin in the remaining nine months of FY23.
    CLSA said deleveraging hinges on the unwinding of working capital and margin recovery.
    Meanwhile, CLSA and Citi are bullish on Jindal Steel and Power. CLSA is of the view that valuations offer comfort, but the steel price outlook remains uncertain. Citi sees any positive newsflow from China hereon driving the stock.
    Brokerage firmRatingTarget price
    Kotak Institutional EquitiesReduceRs 360
    CitiBuyCut to Rs 450 from Rs 590
    CLSAOutperformCut to Rs 400 from Rs 430
    Firm has a bright outlook
    The confluence of COVID-induced slowdown in China, high inflation and ongoing conflict in Europe has posed significant headwinds for the steel sector.
    But the steel company said that while World Steel Association forecasts muted global steel demand in 2022 (up 0.4 percent on year), India’s steel demand growth is expected to be the highest among top steel-consuming nations at 7.5 percent, boosted by higher spending on infrastructure and gradual revival of the automotive sector.
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Tata Steel gains over 2% on Rs 12,000-crore capex plans for India, Europe operations

    Next Article

    HDFC Bank shares under pressure — Street divided as rising bad loans counter robust loan growth

    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng