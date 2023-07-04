Market expert predicts bullish momentum for Canara Bank and Jindal Steel and Power

Market expert Sacchitanand Uttekar's analysis and recommendations on Canara Bank and Jindal Steel and Power provide valuable insights for traders and investors. With a strong breakout and positive momentum, Canara Bank presents an opportunity for traders to go long, expecting further gains. Similarly, Jindal Steel and Power's promising setup and recent surge make it an attractive option for aggressive long positions.

In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, market expert Sacchitanand Uttekar from Tradebulls shared his insights on potential trading opportunities in the stock market. Uttekar highlighted two companies, Canara Bank and Jindal Steel and Power, which he believes have strong potential for upward movement. This article explores Uttekar's recommendations and provides an overview of the recent performance of these stocks.

Uttekar suggested taking a long position on Canara Bank , citing a significant breakout at around Rs 325. He expects the momentum to continue, potentially pushing the stock price towards Rs 365.

With shares having gained over 3 percent in the past month, Uttekar believes that trading longs in Canara Bank are still recommended. He advised setting a stop loss at around Rs 315 to manage potential risks associated with the trade.

Another trading idea put forward by Uttekar is a buy call on Jindal Steel and Power . According to him, the entire setup of the stock looks promising for aggressive long positions. Uttekar anticipated that the positive momentum will eventually drive the stock price towards Rs 645.

With the stock having recorded an impressive gain of over 14 percent in the last month, Uttekar recommended building long positions in Jindal Steel and Power. He advised setting a stop loss at around Rs 605 to safeguard against any adverse market movements.

Both Canara Bank and Jindal Steel and Power have exhibited notable performance in recent times. Canara Bank's shares have shown a steady upward trend, gaining more than 3 percent in the past month. This performance further supports Uttekar's bullish outlook on the stock.

Similarly, Jindal Steel and Power witnessed a substantial surge, with its stock price soaring by over 14 percent in the last month. This impressive growth indicates the potential for further upside, reinforcing Uttekar's recommendation to consider long positions in the stock.

Disclaimer:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.