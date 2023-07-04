Market expert predicts bullish momentum for Canara Bank and Jindal Steel and Power

By Ekta Batra

Market expert Sacchitanand Uttekar's analysis and recommendations on Canara Bank and Jindal Steel and Power provide valuable insights for traders and investors. With a strong breakout and positive momentum, Canara Bank presents an opportunity for traders to go long, expecting further gains. Similarly, Jindal Steel and Power's promising setup and recent surge make it an attractive option for aggressive long positions.

In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, market expert Sacchitanand Uttekar from Tradebulls shared his insights on potential trading opportunities in the stock market. Uttekar highlighted two companies, Canara Bank and Jindal Steel and Power, which he believes have strong potential for upward movement. This article explores Uttekar's recommendations and provides an overview of the recent performance of these stocks.

Uttekar suggested taking a long position on Canara Bank , citing a significant breakout at around Rs 325. He expects the momentum to continue, potentially pushing the stock price towards Rs 365.