Jindal Steel Q4 Results: Profit slides 79% on-year to Rs 465 cr; dividend declared

JSPL's adjusted EBITDA for the March quarter came in at Rs 2,240 crore despite sharp increase in raw material costs. The stock closed 2.66 percent down at Rs 560.20 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday's trade

OP Jindal Group-owned Jindal Steel and Power on Tuesday reported nearly 79 percent decrease in net profit at Rs 465.7 crore for the fourth quarter (Q4FY23) that ended on March 31, 2023. It was Rs 2,206 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for financial year (FY) 2022-23.

The steel major's revenue came in at Rs 13,691.9 crore, down 4.5 percent on-year in the quarter under review as compared to Rs 14,339 crore in the year-ago period.