Jindal Stainless shares hit 52-week high after Investec sees 15% upside

Jindal Stainless Ltd shares hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 449.85 apiece on BSE on Thursday after a bullish call by analysts, who expect the stock to rally further up to 15 percent in the next 12 months on strong growth drivers.

While terming the stock as “not a commodity but a convertor”, analysts at Investec assigned a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock and increased the target price from Rs 410 earlier to Rs 510, implying a potential upside of 15 percent.

Analysts listed four key factors – simplified corporate structure, capital allocation, better product mix and net cash positive by FY25 – that would drive its performance and valuation.

The analysts also increased the target multiple to 6.5 times of enterprise value/EBITDA against 5 times earlier. EV/EBITDA ratio is commonly used to assess a company’s value and performance.

According to Investec analysts, the spreads are at 20k/ 23k.

The brokerage stated that the earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of Jindal United Steel Limited (JUSL) is expected at Rs 800 crore in FY24 and would rise further to Rs 1,200 crore in FY25.

Last month, Jindal Stainless completed the acquisition of JUSL by acquiring the remaining 74 percent equity stake for a cash consideration of Rs 958 crores in the first quarter of FY24.

The acquisition, which makes JUSL a 100 percent owned subsidiary of JSL, would result in improved synergies between both the companies and thereby enhancing value for all the stakeholders, JSL had stated earlier.

JSL had reported a 54 percent year-on-year jump in the company’s standalone sales volume for the June quarter at 548,613 metric tonnes, buoyed by macro-economic factors, notwithstanding the global slump in sales and market volatility.

Jindal Stainless shares gained nearly 1.5 percent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 449.85 apiece on BSE in early trade on Thursday, hitting the record high for a second day in a row.

The stock has rallied more than 250 percent in the past year. It traded at 52-week high on Wednesday as well. JSL shares were trading lower by 0.54 percent at Rs 439.60 apiece on BSE at 9.58 AM.