Jhunjhunwala-led delegation call on FM Sitharaman a day after meeting PM Modi

A Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-led delegation on Wednesday (October 6) called on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi, the ministry said in a tweet.

The ace investor’s meeting with the minister comes at a time when the Indian markets are at a record high. In the picture shared by the finance ministry on Twitter, Jhunjhunwala is seen with his two associates - Utpal Sheth and Amit Goela. However, the ministry has not said anything about what was discussed in the meeting with the ace investor.

Delegation led by Shri Rakesh Jhunjhunwala calls on Smt @nsitharaman pic.twitter.com/58HOHJkcnP — NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) October 6, 2021

Meanwhile, Jhunjhunwala, often referred to as the Warren Buffett of India or the Big Bull, also briefly met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Tuesday.

Following the interaction, PM Modi in a tweet said he was delighted to meet “the one and only Rakesh Jhunjhunwala...lively, insightful and very bullish on India”.

Delighted to meet the one and only Rakesh Jhunjhunwala...lively, insightful and very bullish on India. pic.twitter.com/7XIINcT2Re — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 5, 2021

The Prime Minister referring to an earlier comment made by the ace investor, where he asked investors not to invest in the US and they should keep faith in Indian markets, said Jhunjhunwala is "very bullish on India".

"Please don't invest in the US. When the food at home is good, why eat outside. Believe in India. Invest my fellow Indians and prosper," Jhunjhunwala said in an interview with CNBC-TV18 on June 21.

According to the recently released IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List, Jhunjhunwala, along with his family, has a net wealth of Rs 22,300 crore.

Jhunjhunwala, who began his career in the stock market in 1985 after becoming a Chartered Accountant, is known to be an investor with a Midas touch and is often referred to as India's own Warren Buffet.

Meanwhile, the billionaire investor’s proposed airline, Akasa Air, plans to have a fleet of 70 aircraft. He will invest $35 million and hold a stake of nearly 40 percent in the venture.

Jhunjhunwala’s move into aviation comes at a time when international and domestic carriers have been beset with financial uncertainty because of the COVID-19 pandemic.