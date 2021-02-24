  • SENSEX
Jerome Powell maintains low lending rates, says economy needs Fed support

Updated : February 24, 2021 03:35 PM IST

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the US central bank would keep the lending rates low, meaning the easy monetary policy will stay in place for a while until the economy recovers from the shocks of the pandemic.
