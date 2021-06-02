Jefferies: India to see record fund raising in FY22; 40% of that through IPOs

India may see a record equity supply of Rs 2-3 lakh crore in FY22, said global brokerage house Jefferies, while adding that, as much as 40 percent of it may come from the initial public offerings (IPO). A substantial chunk of it may come from the country's maturing internet space with companies such as Zomato and Paytm lined up with IPOs leading the pack, it said in a research report

Markets hitting multiple new highs last month indicates that investor confidence has returned as the COVID-19 second wave hit its peak supported by gains in global equities.

A notable trend over the past decade is that the contribution of IPOs in equity fund-raising has been around 27 percent. Jefferies adds that this trend could improve led by India's maturing space that could raise around Rs 40,000 - 50,000 crore.

Two big internet players—Zomato and Paytm are looking to list this fiscal. While Zomato aims to raise over Rs 8,000 crore Paytm is looking to raise around Rs 22,000 crore through their IPOs. PolicyBazaar, India’s largest online insurance company, too is gearing up for an IPO and plans to raise Rs 4,000 crore via an IPO.

Apart from IPOs, fundraise through minority stake sales by the government is expected to be around Rs 10,000- 20,000 crore, Jefferies added.

The report also added that the financial sector has been the largest equity raiser historically. It contributed around 47-62 percent of the total supply over FY18-21.

In FY22, Jefferies expects around Rs 15,000-30,000 crore through new listings and around Rs 80,000-1,10,000 crore through QIPs.

“Financial sector fund-raising may rise to Rs 9,500-1,40,000 crore with contributions from state-owned banks, large private banks and smaller private banks / non-bank finance companies, or NBFCs may be back in the market. New listings including some small finance banks, microfinance & insurance-related companies may raise $2-4 billion as well,” noted the brokerage.

Further, it added that the next big chunk of issuances will be via the government's Rs 1.75 lakh crore divestment agenda this fiscal that looks to pare stakes in marquee names such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Air India and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).