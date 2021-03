Brokerage firm Jefferies has given a ‘buy’ rating for HDFC Bank, stating that the momentum on client acquisition is buoyant despite COVID-19 and will help grow through cross-sells. Jefferies has set a price target of Rs 1,860 for the stock.

The report states that the good momentum in client acquisition and relationship building has been led by expansion in non-urban markets. Since March 2019, the debit card base has grown by 31 percent to 3.5 crore.

“Growth in retail loans will be led by housing, loan against property, auto, gold and retail working capital. Retail has been growing month-on-month for the past six months. New launches in auto and healthcare loans hold promise,” stated the note, adding that the company’s focus is on reducing client complaints and improving net promoter score, which will help deepen relationships with clients.

The report also mentions that the auto loan sector is among the largest financiers and will be rolling out its instant-approval digital product. It is seeking RBI approval that may weigh it with the overall review of digital platforms. In the healthcare segment, partnerships with Apollo Hospitals and other players in the ecosystem were launched recently and per management the progress is encouraging.