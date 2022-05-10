Jefferies’ Chris Wood says Nifty's worst-case scenario could be much lower at 14,000

Chris Wood of Jefferies beleives that Dalal Street has shown resilience despite the outflow of money because of foreign players pulling out. However, he sees the worst case for Nifty50 at 14,000 and if that happens he will raise weightage on India

Christopher Wood, the global head of equity strategy at Jefferies, believes that 2022 is a year of consolidation in the Indian market and says Dalal Street has shown resilience despite the outflow of money because of foreign players pulling out.

India’s benchmark index, the Nifty50, has fallen 4.4 percent in the last five trading sessions and 7.7 percent over a month. Wood reckons that the worst-case situation might be quite a bit lower for the bulls.

“The worst case is 14,000 for the Nifty. I will be raising my weightings to India if it goes to 14,000. Just put it like that,” he said.

The markets have taken a downturn due to rising inflation and then the subsequent rate tightening by central banks across the world, including the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which raised lending rates by 40 basis points (bps) last week. Along with this, the rising crude prices as a fall out of the Russia-Ukraine war and the rupee depreciation against the dollar have added to the outflow.

RBI policy in last couple of years has been very dovish. (I believe) the rate hike could have been done earlier. The currency (rupee) would have been more vulnerable had RBI not raised rates last week,” he said.

So, what should one expect in terms of further rate hikes this year? Wood sees the monetary tightening in India to be lower than that of the US.

“My guess is 200-250 basis points of tightening is enough, and the bond yields have already risen quite a lot. So, to me, this is the year of consolidation in the market where you want to be adding to your favourite stocks on corrections,” he said.

For the long-term though, Wood is bullish on India calling it "the best equity story on a 10 year view, not just in Asia, but globally."

"India has one huge advantage over the other Asian nations who are getting investment outside Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia. India has this huge domestic market... If India can come up as a coherent program to attract multinational manufacturing, I believe the access to the domestic market gives it a huge opportunity over the next 10 to 15 years. And so, you now have such a program in India."

Wood opines that the US Fed has lost some credibility as the balance sheet expansion due to the quantitative easing was enormous and that rates should have been hiked in November itself.

He expects the market leaders in the US, like FAANG stocks (also referred to as MANGA stocks after changes in company names) -- Meta (Facebook), Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Alphabet (Google) – will see more corrections.

