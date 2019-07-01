Jefferies' Chris Wood pulls out from IndusInd Bank; increases weightage in Axis Bank, Gruh Finance
Updated : July 01, 2019 11:57 AM IST
Wood said that his longstanding investment in IndusInd Bank in the Asia ex-Japan long-only portfolio will be removed.
Wood has increased his existing investment in Gruh Finance and Axis Bank by 1 percentage point and 2 percentage points.
49 percent of Wood's 'Asia ex-Japan thematic equity portfolio for long-only absolute-return investors' comprises of Indian companies.
