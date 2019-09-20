Jefferies' Chris Wood initiates investment in HDFC Life, reduces weight in Bajaj Finance, HDFC
Updated : September 20, 2019 10:57 AM IST
In the report, Wood said that the investors should probably assume that oil stabilises for now in the $60-65 range, though the risk is to the upside.
GREED & fear still believes that there will be one last bull market in oil before the end-of-the-fossil-fuel-era story turns out to be true.
