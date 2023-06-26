Tech analyst sees upside in JBM Auto and Rama Steel Tubes

Rahul Sharma, Hd- Research & Dvpt, Equity99 Advisors provide valuable guidance for traders and investors considering their positions in the stock market.

Technical analyst Rahul Sharma, head of research and development at Equity99 Advisors, recently shared his insights on two prominent stocks in an interview with CNBC-TV18. He analysed the potential opportunities for long positions in JBM Auto and Rama Steel Tubes, respectively.

Sharma expressed confidence in JBM Auto, which is currently trading at around Rs 1,050. He highlighted that this stock has been a consistent choice for him due to its strong momentum. Presently, the stock is consolidating at its current levels, preparing for another upward movement.

Sharma set the target for JBM Auto at Rs 1,100, with a stop loss at Rs 1,020, recommending a positional play. Share has gained more than 32 percent over the last month.

Moving on to Rama Steel Tubes, a steel player established in 1974, Sharma acknowledged the company's solid track record. He pointed out that during the fourth quarter of FY23, Rama Steel Tubes achieved impressive sales, revenue, and profitability figures. Additionally, the company's management is focused on expanding its capacity and product line.

From a technical perspective, Sharma found the stock highly attractive, noting that the risk-to-reward ratio favoured investors. The stock has a robust support level near Rs 33-34, acting as a stop loss, while the target levels are set at Rs 44 to 45 in the short term.

The stock is down more than 3 percent in the past month.