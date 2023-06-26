Tech analyst sees upside in JBM Auto and Rama Steel Tubes

Rahul Sharma, Hd- Research & Dvpt, Equity99 Advisors provide valuable guidance for traders and investors considering their positions in the stock market.

Technical analyst Rahul Sharma, head of research and development at Equity99 Advisors, recently shared his insights on two prominent stocks in an interview with CNBC-TV18. He analysed the potential opportunities for long positions in JBM Auto and Rama Steel Tubes, respectively.

Sharma expressed confidence in JBM Auto, which is currently trading at around Rs 1,050. He highlighted that this stock has been a consistent choice for him due to its strong momentum. Presently, the stock is consolidating at its current levels, preparing for another upward movement.