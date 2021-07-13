Jana Small Finance Bank receives Sebi nod to launch IPO

Jana Small Finance Bank has received markets regulator Sebi's approval to raise funds through an initial share sale. According to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), the IPO will include a fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 700 crore and an offer for sale of up to 92,53,659 shares by existing owners. According to merchant banking sources, the IPO is expected to fetch Rs 1,100 crore.

The small finance bank (SFB), which filed preliminary IPO papers with Sebi in April, obtained its observations on July 9, an update with Sebi showed on Monday.

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company, Hero Enterprise Partner Ventures, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Enam Securities, North Haven Private Equity Asia Platinum Pte Ltd, QRG Enterprises, and Tree Line Asia Master Fund (Singapore) Pte Ltd are some shareholders that are likely to sell their shares in the SFB.

Until now, only four small finance banks - Suryoday Small Finance Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank, and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank - have come out with IPOs. Meanwhile, another SFB, Fincare Small Finance Bank has also received a Sebi nod for an initial share sale.

The company has proposed to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards augmenting its Tier-1 capital base to meet future capital requirements, as per the draft papers. Further, the proceeds will also be used for meeting the expenses concerning the offer.

It may also consider a pre-IPO placement of an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 500 crore, including by way of a proposed further issue to its promoters for an amount aggregating up to Rs 400 crore.

Jana Small Finance Bank is one of the 10 financial institutions which received in-principle approval from the RBI for a small finance bank in 2015. The bank received its final banking license in April 2017.

Axis Capital, ICICI Securities, and SBI Capital Markets are the merchant bankers to the issue.

(With inputs from PTI)