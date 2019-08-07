#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
Jammu & Kashmir Bank surges 20% after Modi government scraps Article 370

Updated : August 07, 2019 02:09 PM IST

Shares of the Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd are locked in 20 percent upper circuit on Wednesday, quoting at Rs 45 per share on the NSE.
J&K Bank shares have gained over 19 percent so far this year.
On Saturday, J&K Bank reported a 58.4 percent decline in net profit to Rs 21.87 crore.

