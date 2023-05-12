Jamie Dimon warns markets will be gripped by panic as US approaches debt default

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, told Bloomberg in a televised interview that an actual deficit will be "potentially catastrophic" for the US.

The CEO of JPMorgan Chase Jamie Dimon on Thursday said that markets would be gripped by panic as the United States leads towards a possible default on its sovereign debt.

Dimon told Bloomberg in a televised interview that an actual deficit will be "potentially catastrophic" for the US. He added that he expects the worst-case scenario would be avoided, but because lawmakers will be forced to be responsive to the growing concern.

He said the closer one gets to it, the closer they will panic, in terms of the volatility of the stock market and upheaval in Treasurys.

Dimon joins a host prominent business figures and administration officials who have been making dire predictions regarding the consequences of failing to raise or suspect the debt limit of US and allowing it to default on its bonds. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had said the idea that the US could default should be "unthinkable" and that it would lead to economic disaster.

If it gets to that panic point, people have to react, we’ve seen that before,” Dimon said, CNBC reported.

But “it’s a really bad idea, because panic becomes something that is not good,” he added. “It could affect other markets around the world.”

War room

Dimon, who has long advocated for the elimination of the US debt ceiling, said JPMorgan has convened a weekly war room to plan how the country's largest lender would react to a potential default. Those meetings will probably happen more often, potentially multiple times a day, if the standoff persists this month, he said.

“It affects contracts, collateral, clearinghouses, clients – it affects clients differently around the world,” Dimon said. “It’s very unfortunate. It should never happen this way.”

Big banks have been largely immune to the pressures plaguing their smaller rivals with JPMorgan’s shares slightly higher this year. The bank reported an unexpected jump in deposits in the first quarter in a flight to safety, and it outbid other lenders for First Republic after the San Francisco-based firm became the second-biggest bank failure in US history.

With inputs from Bloomberg