Jamie Dimon warns markets will be gripped by panic as US approaches debt default

By CNBCTV18.com May 12, 2023 7:21:52 AM IST (Published)

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, told Bloomberg in a televised interview that an actual deficit will be "potentially catastrophic" for the US.

The CEO of JPMorgan Chase Jamie Dimon on Thursday said that markets would be gripped by panic as the United States leads towards a possible default on its sovereign debt.

Dimon told Bloomberg in a televised interview that an actual deficit will be "potentially catastrophic" for the US. He added that he expects the worst-case scenario would be avoided, but because lawmakers will be forced to be responsive to the growing concern.
He said the closer one gets to it, the closer they will panic, in terms of the volatility of the stock market and upheaval in Treasurys.
