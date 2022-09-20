Exclusive | JPMorgan's James Sullivan expects 75 bps rate hike by Fed this week

In an exclusive interview to CNBC-TV18, James Sullivan of JPMorgan says he expects the Fed funds rate — the key US interest rate — to reach 4.5 percent in the next year, is in line with the most recent Fed dot plot.

James Sullivan — MD-APAC Equity Research, JPMorgan — in an exclusive interaction with CNBC-TV18 said that he believes that markets are yet to price in aggressive central banks in the developed economies looking into the next year. “We are expecting (a hike of) 75 basis points this week," he said.

"Overall, we think central banks in developed markets will continue to have to be aggressive into 2023 in a way that's perhaps not fully priced into rate markets for longer duration bonds,” he said.

His remarks come hours before the Fed begins a two-day policy review, many investors expect the outcome of which to be a 75 basis-point hike in the key interest rate in the world's largest economy.

The US central bank's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is meeting at a time when major central banks have the Herculean task of taming sticky red-hot inflation without causing a slowdown, with recession warnings from the IMF and the World Bank.

He also said an aggressive Fed is driving strength in the dollar.

Sullivan sees the Fed funds rate — the key US interest rate currently at 2.25-2.5 percent — to reach 4.5 percent in the next year itself. That is in line with the most recent Fed dots, he said.

Describing India as the only liquid market with an expected GDP growth of more than seven percent, he said the kind of growth that the country's economy has is scarce given its high valuations.

“Some of the experiments that the government has put through to reduce, particularly frictions for interstate trade, are absolutely fascinating from a macroeconomic perspective... So what I would suggest is, overall, it touches on the idea that the government has a lot of leverage yet to pull to push growth in India,” he said.

India is seeing a lot of interest from a broad asset allocation perspective, he said. "One of our arguments is that sector and stock selection is absolutely critical in this overall conversation. And one of the ways that we will see investors make significant outsized returns this year is correctly understanding the sector rotation that we expect to see," he said.