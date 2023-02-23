ITC up 14% in last month — here's why it's smoking hot

FMCG major ITC has been flying since its third quarter earnings. Usually for ITC, its Q3 timing also coincides with the Union Budget timing. So it’s difficult to know what moves the stock more — earnngs or Budget announcement.

The consumer products-to-hotels conglomerate reported a 22 percent increase in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) at Rs 6,223.2 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal compared to Rs 5,102.1 crore a year-ago. EBITDA margin stood at 38.4 percent in the reporting quarter compared to 32.2 percent a year ago.

The company is firing on all cylinders because the cigarette volumes, which were expected between 9 percent and 11 percent, grew 15-17 percent — that is the cash driver of the company.

Also Read | ITC and TVS Motor are among the top stocks to buy today, say analysts

In the FMCG business, it was expected that margin would be under pressure because of reasons such as inflation, but the company expanded margin. Its Rs 18,000 crore FMCG business is larger than even Britannia.

The third wheel of the company is the hotels business. It’s a high fixed cost business, but once the fixed cost threshold is crossed then everything that they get is profit. Its paper business and agri trading are also doing well.

According to Abneesh Roy, Executive Director of Nuvama Institutional Equities, 2023 will be a good year for ITC, a major player in the FMCG space and that the company will see significant growth and success in the coming years. He recommended investing in ITC and keeping an eye on the company's progress. He sees a target of Rs 450 per share on ITC.

Also Read | ITC share price may rise further as margin recovery expected: Nuvama Instl Equities

For more details, watch the accompanying video