ITC surpassed Bajaj Finance in terms of market capitalisation (market value) on Monday, amid a riot on Dalal Street triggered by fears of aggressive rate hikes and the prospect of slowing economic growth. Bajaj Finance bore the brunt of the overall mood in the market, losing the 12th spot among India's largest listed companies to ITC.

At the end of the day, the market cap of ITC stood at Rs 3.26 lakh crore as against Bajaj Fiannce's Rs 3.24 lakh crore.

The stock of cigarette-to-FMCG conglomerate ITC has been on a roll, rewarding investors with a return of more than 20 percent so far in 2022. In the last one year, the stock has returned more than 27 percent.

Most brokerages remain upbeat on ITC, boosting the uptrend in the FMCG major. ICICI Direct, Prabhudas Lilladher and Sharekhan have kept their targets for ITC in the range of Rs 305-320 per share.

Bajaj Finance stock has corrected more than 25 percent so far this year, and 13 percent in the past one year. Bajaj Finance lost a market cap of Rs 29,694 crore in trade on Monday.

Investors have lost over Rs 2,700 per share in Bajaj Finance from its 52-week high of Rs 8,043.

Kotak Securities has a 'buy' rating on Bajaj Finance with a target price of Rs 6,240. ICICI Direct has a target price of Rs 9,500.

As far as market value is concerned, oil-to-chemical conglomerate Reliance Industries leads the race, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HDFC Bank.

In the banking space, HDFC Bank remains the frontrunner. In the non-banking financial company (NBFC) space, HDFC leads with a market cap of Rs 3,85,000 crore.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 suffered steep losses on Monday amid weakness across sectors, mirroring a global sell-off as red-hot US inflation reignited worries about even more aggressive Fed policy tightening. A COVID-19 warning from Beijing added to concerns about global growth. Financial, IT, oil & gas and auto stocks were the biggest contributors to the losses in headline indices.