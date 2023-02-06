English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket News

ITC hit all time high as analysts laud industry leading FMCG growth and improving cigarette volumes

ITC hit all-time high as analysts laud industry-leading FMCG growth and improving cigarette volumes

ITC hit all-time high as analysts laud industry-leading FMCG growth and improving cigarette volumes
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Kanishka Sarkar  Feb 6, 2023 11:41:27 AM IST (Published)

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18

ITC shares hit all time high on Monday after its earnings for the October to December 2022 beat estimates aided by growth momentum across operating segments compelling several analysts to up their target price on the company’s stock.

ITC shares continued to gain for the fifth straight session to hit an all-time high of Rs 388.20 in early deals on BSE on Monday. After the post-budget rally, today’s uptrend comes following analysts’ thumbs up to the conglomerate's earnings for the October to December 2022 quarter. It beat estimates aided by growth momentum across operating segments, which compelled a few analysts to up their target price on the company’s stock.

Recommended Articles

View All
World Cancer Day 2023: Early detection is crucial for reducing the global burden

World Cancer Day 2023: Early detection is crucial for reducing the global burden

Feb 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

World Cancer Day 2023: A way forward to better management of cancer this year!

World Cancer Day 2023: A way forward to better management of cancer this year!

Feb 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Pakistan economy at alarming level as foreign reserves drop to $3.1 billion from $16.6 billion in a year

Pakistan economy at alarming level as foreign reserves drop to $3.1 billion from $16.6 billion in a year

Feb 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks on inflation, taxes, GDP and more. Read the full interview here

FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks on inflation, taxes, GDP and more. Read the full interview here

Feb 3, 2023 IST37 Min(s) Read


Morgan Stanley thinks the strong results and positive implications from Budget 2023 augur well for stock outperformance. It lauded the strong beat on cigarettes, hotels and FMCG businesses. The brokerage has given ITC an overweight rating and set the target price at Rs 415 per share.
JP Morgan, on the other hand, credited good execution across verticals for the third quarter earnings. It said the cigarette business was on a strong footing with market share gain leading revenue growth.
The brokerage has raised FY23-25 EPS estimate by 2-3 percent led largely by upgrades to cigarette EBIT forecasts, it said. It noted that FMCG posted in-line healthy revenue and did better on margin delivery while hotels too scored well on both revenue and margin. The brokerage also highlighted that ITC’s agri EBIT, an indicator of a company's profitability (revenue minus expenses excluding tax and interest, was strong even as the topline was affected by absence of wheat exports.
Goldman Sachs, meanwhile, reflected on the “very strong growth in cigarette business” and said that with cigarette tax hike being reasonable, the analyst sees the company delivering 9 percent EBIT growth in the financial year 2023-2024.
According to Nomura, the improving cigarette volumes have helped clawing back share/volumes from illicit cigarettes. It also highlighted better than peers sales growth along with margin improvement in FMCG while hotels saw a strong all round pick-up in both sales and margin. The brokerage has increased FY23-25 EPS forecast by 2-3 percent to factor in Q3 beat.
Also Read: Transition to net-zero should be inclusive to avoid accentuation of social inequality, says ITC's Sanjiv Puri
Jefferies too has raised its target price on ITC to Rs 450 per share and noted that the three-year cigarette volume CAGR was a key positive in the Q3 results and the benign tax environment should maintain the momentum.
Catch latest stock market updates on CNBCTV18.com’s blog
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

FMCGITCITC cigarette business

Previous Article

Market LIVE Update: Sensex slips 400 points and Nifty 50 below 17,800, Adani Enterprises falls 7%

Next Article

SBI — Here are the ratings and price targets set by key brokerages

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X