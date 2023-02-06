ITC hit all-time high as analysts laud industry-leading FMCG growth and improving cigarette volumes

ITC shares hit all time high on Monday after its earnings for the October to December 2022 beat estimates aided by growth momentum across operating segments compelling several analysts to up their target price on the company’s stock.

ITC shares continued to gain for the fifth straight session to hit an all-time high of Rs 388.20 in early deals on BSE on Monday. After the post-budget rally, today’s uptrend comes following analysts’ thumbs up to the conglomerate's earnings for the October to December 2022 quarter. It beat estimates aided by growth momentum across operating segments, which compelled a few analysts to up their target price on the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley thinks the strong results and positive implications from Budget 2023 augur well for stock outperformance. It lauded the strong beat on cigarettes, hotels and FMCG businesses. The brokerage has given ITC an overweight rating and set the target price at Rs 415 per share.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, credited good execution across verticals for the third quarter earnings. It said the cigarette business was on a strong footing with market share gain leading revenue growth.

The brokerage has raised FY23-25 EPS estimate by 2-3 percent led largely by upgrades to cigarette EBIT forecasts, it said. It noted that FMCG posted in-line healthy revenue and did better on margin delivery while hotels too scored well on both revenue and margin. The brokerage also highlighted that ITC’s agri EBIT, an indicator of a company's profitability (revenue minus expenses excluding tax and interest, was strong even as the topline was affected by absence of wheat exports.

Goldman Sachs, meanwhile, reflected on the “very strong growth in cigarette business” and said that with cigarette tax hike being reasonable , the analyst sees the company delivering 9 percent EBIT growth in the financial year 2023-2024.

According to Nomura, the improving cigarette volumes have helped clawing back share/volumes from illicit cigarettes. It also highlighted better than peers sales growth along with margin improvement in FMCG while hotels saw a strong all round pick-up in both sales and margin. The brokerage has increased FY23-25 EPS forecast by 2-3 percent to factor in Q3 beat.

Jefferies too has raised its target price on ITC to Rs 450 per share and noted that the three-year cigarette volume CAGR was a key positive in the Q3 results and the benign tax environment should maintain the momentum.