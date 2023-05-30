ITC shares continue to make new records — Will turn ex-dividend from today

ITC shares have gained more than 35 percent so far this year after gaining nearly 60 percent in 2022.

Shares of cigarettes to hotels conglomerate ITC Ltd hit a record high on Monday a day ahead of the stock turning ex-dividend. ITC stock gained nearly 2 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 451.75 apiece on BSE before closing at Rs 449.10 per share.

The stock is turning ex-dividend on Tuesday. Earlier this month, ITC declared a final dividend of Rs 6.75 per share and a special dividend of Rs 2.75 per share of Re 1 each for the March quarter.

The conglomerate fixed the record date for the dividend as Tuesday, May 30, 2023, and the dividend shall be paid to entitled shareholders of the company on or before August 17, 2023.

ITC declared a total dividend of Rs 15.5 per share at a face value Re 1 each for the financial year 2022-23.

The company posted a 21 percent growth in net profit at Rs 5,086.9 crore for the March quarter, which was in line with the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 4,925 crore.

Revenue from operations rose 5.6 percent to Rs 16,398 crore in March quarter from Rs 15,531 crore a year ago. The revenue was marginally higher than the CNBC-TV18 poll estimates of Rs 16,380 crore.

Following the results, ITC shares rallied for seven straight days to hit an all-time high on Monday, continuing its dream run from 2022, during which it had emerged as the top performer on the Nifty 50 index.

The stock has gained more than 35 percent so far this year after gaining nearly 60 percent in 2022.