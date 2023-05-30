ITC shares continue to make new records — Will turn ex-dividend from today

ITC shares have gained more than 35 percent so far this year after gaining nearly 60 percent in 2022.

Shares of cigarettes to hotels conglomerate ITC Ltd hit a record high on Monday a day ahead of the stock turning ex-dividend. ITC stock gained nearly 2 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 451.75 apiece on BSE before closing at Rs 449.10 per share.

The stock is turning ex-dividend on Tuesday. Earlier this month, ITC declared a final dividend of Rs 6.75 per share and a special dividend of Rs 2.75 per share of Re 1 each for the March quarter.