Ajay Srivastava's insights provide valuable guidance for investors. He advises to stay invested in tech stocks, booking profits strategically, and carefully evaluating potential investments are critical steps to building a resilient portfolio. Moreover, opportunities in thriving industries like fintech, airlines, and hotels, as well as the potential impact of ITC's hotel business demerger and Polycab's export advantage, present exciting avenues for investors to explore in their pursuit of financial success.

In the ever-changing landscape of the stock market, making sound investment decisions can be both challenging and rewarding. As investors seek guidance in these uncertain times, Ajay Srivastava, CEO, Dimensions Corporate Finance Services, shared his insights with CNBC-TV18 to help investors navigate their portfolios.

Srivastava emphasised the importance of tech stocks as part of a core portfolio. In a world where technological advancements are reshaping industries, investing in technology companies can provide long-term growth potential. While market volatility might tempt some investors to exit their tech positions, Srivastava advised against such knee-jerk reactions. Instead, he advocated for a patient approach, highlighting the resilience of tech companies and their ability to adapt to changing market conditions.

“These are bellwether stocks, they will see their ups, they will see their downs and if it is part of your core portfolio, leave them alone, they will have their bad days and good days,” he said.

With a diverse investment portfolio, it's essential to assess the performance of individual holdings. According to Srivastava, it is wiser to book profits from weaker parts of one's portfolio.

“You have to start looking at encashing the weaker parts of your system,” he added.

Given the prevailing market conditions, Srivastava suggested a cautious approach towards capital commitment. He advised investors to scrutinise potential investments carefully before making decisions.

He pinpointed several industries that showed promise amid challenging economic circumstances. Fintech companies have been revolutionising financial services, leveraging technology to create innovative solutions, making them attractive investment opportunities. Additionally, certain airlines and hotels demonstrated resilience and growth potential, reflecting their adaptability in navigating the post-pandemic landscape.

Analysing specific stocks, Srivastava shed light on the potential impact of ITC 's hotel business demerger on the company's stock performance. He believed that if the demerger were to fructify, ITC's stock price might move higher. The demerger would allow ITC to focus on its core cashflow-generating businesses while providing investors with a clearer perspective on the value of the separate entities.

Regarding the electrical equipment company Polycab, Srivastava praised its strong performance , partly attributed to the benefit of exports. By leveraging export opportunities, Polycab managed to bolster its financial performance, making it an intriguing prospect for potential investors.

