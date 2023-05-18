ITC, Devyani Intl, and Asian Paints show promising upside potential: Nuvama Institutional Equities

Abneesh Roy, the Executive Director of Nuvama Institutional Equities, is bullish on FMCG conglomerate ITC, anticipating robust growth and a substantial increase in its stock price. He expects the stock to reach a range of Rs 480-485 within the next year.

Roy expressed his positive sentiment in an interview with CNBC-TV18 and said, "We remain quite positive on ITC. We anticipate a target price movement of Rs 480-485 in the next year. Additionally, we expect strong numbers for the cigarette business in Q4, which forms a significant part of the overall sum-of-the-parts (SOTP) valuation.”

Roy also said that he projects a volume growth of at least 11 to 12 percent, building upon a high base of 9 percent. “Furthermore, we anticipate margin expansion in the FMCG segment on a quarter-on-quarter basis, and a robust quarter for the hotel business,” he added.

When comparing ITC to Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), Roy expressed his preference for ITC. He said while HUL also shows promise, currently, due to the strong performance and positive results from companies like ITC, Asian Paints, GCPL, Britannia, and Varun Beverages, the market sentiment is more optimistic towards them compared to HUL. HUL's recovery is more gradual in nature, said Roy.

Read Here | Tech analysts see upside in these stocks

Roy states his preference for staples over Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) in the near term, medium term. The weakness in QSR demand is likely to continue for the next two quarters. Roy highlights the impact of milk inflation and competition on the QSR space.

From QSR space Roy suggests a preference for Devyani International and Sapphire Foods India over Jubilant Foods. He said, “Between the QSR Devyani and Sapphire are looking better because they are more diversified. Definitely in the burger and KFC etc. we are seeing faster growth and lesser impact of the milk inflation also and pace of expansion also is definitely faster in Devyani. So currently our pecking order will be like that Devyani, Sapphire Foods and then Jubilant FoodWorks will be lower.”

Looking ahead, Roy expresses a preference for Asian Paints over Berger Paints. “We will prefer Asian in terms of better volume growth, better margins versus a Berger in the near term, medium term. But yes, definitely in FY24 I expect Asian Paints to deliver double-digit volume growth for the full year and margin expansion also for the full year,” Roy added.