This tech analyst sees upside in ITC and Devyani International

Rahul Sharma, Hd- Research & Dvpt, Equity99 Advisors provide valuable guidance for traders and investors considering their positions in the stock market

Technical analyst Rahul Sharma, head of research and development at Equity99 Advisors, recently shared his insights on two prominent stocks in an interview with CNBC-TV18. He analysed the potential opportunities for long positions in ITC and Devyani International, respectively.

Sharma highlighted the promising outlook for the FMCG sector, emphasising the first pick, ITC . While ITC is a well-known company, Sharma emphasised that it still holds significant upside potential despite its substantial rally. The stock has surpassed its previous high levels and continues to raise its targets on a daily basis. ITC's business operations are firing on all cylinders, and the company is making investments to enhance its competitiveness and future growth. The company's digital focus provides an edge over its peers, leveraging technology and digitalisation to elevate its position in the market.

Sharma recommended adding ITC to one's portfolio during declines at current levels of Rs 472-474, expecting a consolidation phase before another surge towards the Rs 500 levels. From a technical standpoint, the stock appears very bullish. To manage risk, a stop loss at Rs 460 is advisable, targeting Rs 500 in the coming days. Over the past month, the stock has gained more than 6 percent.

The second stock discussed by Sharma was Devyani International, currently trading around Rs 193-194 levels. Sharma anticipated a strong performance for the company in Q1 FY24, based on its consistent profit growth of approximately 54 percent CAGR over the past five years. Technically, Devyani International also displays bullish indicators, with a breakout expected once it surpasses the Rs 196 levels.

To capitalise on this momentum, investors can consider initiating a trade with target levels of Rs 210 and Rs 215 for Devyani. A prudent stop loss at Rs 188, the 20-day moving average, can be set to manage potential downside risk. The stock has seen an upward movement of more than 8 percent in the last month.

Disclaimer:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.