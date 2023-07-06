This tech analyst sees upside in ITC and Devyani International

2 Min Read
Rahul Sharma, Hd- Research & Dvpt, Equity99 Advisors provide valuable guidance for traders and investors considering their positions in the stock market
Technical analyst Rahul Sharma, head of research and development at Equity99 Advisors, recently shared his insights on two prominent stocks in an interview with CNBC-TV18. He analysed the potential opportunities for long positions in ITC and Devyani International, respectively.
Sharma highlighted the promising outlook for the FMCG sector, emphasising the first pick, ITC. While ITC is a well-known company, Sharma emphasised that it still holds significant upside potential despite its substantial rally. The stock has surpassed its previous high levels and continues to raise its targets on a daily basis. ITC's business operations are firing on all cylinders, and the company is making investments to enhance its competitiveness and future growth. The company's digital focus provides an edge over its peers, leveraging technology and digitalisation to elevate its position in the market.