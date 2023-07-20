ITC and Sun Pharma: Promising stocks with positive projections

Ashish Kyal's stock recommendations, ITC and Sun Pharma, are both poised for growth based on their recent performance and sector outlook. ITC has displayed a strong buying trend, while Sun Pharma has managed to reverse its long-term downtrend, signaling potential positive momentum.

In the fast-paced world of finance and investments, keeping an eye on expert stock recommendations can make all the difference in achieving profitable returns. Ashish Kyal, the seasoned financial expert and founder of Waves Strategy Advisors, has recently provided two stock picks that are catching the attention of investors - ITC and Sun Pharma.

From the large-cap space, ITC has been showing promising signs of a strong buying trend. The stock has managed to surge past the crucial resistance level of Rs 480, indicating a potential upward trajectory with even higher levels in sight. Furthermore, the medium-term outlook for ITC remains robust, backed by a solid uptrend.

A significant short-term breakout for ITC was witnessed when the stock crossed the Rs 470 mark. This breakout added further strength to the bullish sentiment. Considering these factors, Ashish Kyal suggests that it could be a favorable time for investors to consider long positions in ITC. Share have gained more than 7 percent in the past month.

Amidst the buzz surrounding the pharmaceutical space, Sun Pharma has caught the attention of Ashish Kyal for all the right reasons. After enduring a prolonged downtrend spanning 5 to 6 years, the stock has reversed its trajectory and is now displaying a positive upward movement.

The medium-term outlook for Sun Pharma is bullish, further supporting the case for potential long positions in the company. This shift in trend direction suggests renewed confidence in the stock, which has already seen remarkable growth in recent times. The stock is up more than 10 percent in the last month.

Disclaimer:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.