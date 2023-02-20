English
IT slowdown has led to significant decline in spending, says Kotak Institutional
market | Feb 20, 2023 1:09 PM IST

IT slowdown has led to significant decline in spending, says Kotak Institutional

By Sonia Shenoy   | Nigel D'Souza   | Prashant Nair   Feb 20, 2023 1:09 PM IST (Published)
In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Sanjeev Prasad, MD and Co-Head of Kotak Institutional Equities said that the slowdown in IT spending, which has had a significant impact on the industry, has led to a reduction in significant spending, which has affected the overall growth of the sector.

India’s top four tech companies — Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro and HCL Tech — continued to witness a slowdown in hiring in the October to December 2022 period while attrition moderated across the board.

He said, “Lower confidence in IT given that the sector has gone from a situation of massive hiring to suddenly big slowdown in hiring. Probably, it’s one of the factors which is hurting ability of household to spend on discretionary items.”
Also Read | Info Edge profit slumps over concerns on slowdown in IT hiring
He also pointed out that IT stocks are not factoring in any slowdown or recession in the US, despite the data pointing towards a potential slowdown in the economy.
On the other hand, Prasad highlighted that the US data points continue to remain strong, which suggests that the Federal Reserve may continue with their rate hikes soon. This could have an impact on the overall performance of the Indian market, as investors may shift their focus to other markets.
However, one sector that is holding up for now is the real estate sector, which has seen steady demand. Nevertheless, it is important to note that realty prices have not gone up in the last 7-8 years, which may be a concern for investors, he said.
Also Read | How IT hiring slowdown is impacting the overall job market
Despite these challenges, Prasad believes that job recovery in both urban and rural areas will aid volume in consumer staples. He highlighted that the India story remains intact in terms of consumer staples and outsourcing opportunities. This is an important trend to keep in mind, as the Indian market has shown significant growth in these sectors in recent years.
    X