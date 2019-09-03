Moneycontrol Pro#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Market extends losses, Nifty slips below 11,000
Asian stocks hurt by trade war, pound hit by no-deal Brexit fears
Oil slides as US, China add more tariffs in trade war
Rupee opens lower at 71.97 a dollar, bond yields fall
Home Market
Market

IT sector outperformed Nifty so far this year. Should you invest now?

Updated : September 03, 2019 12:35 PM IST

Among stocks, NIIT Tech rose over 20 percent in the last 1 month, while Tech Mahindra gained around 11 percent.
HCL Tech, Infosys, and TCS also advanced between 3-10 percent during this period.
The rise in the sector has mainly been due to fall in the rupee versus the dollar.
IT sector outperformed Nifty so far this year. Should you invest now?
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

China's Xiaomi boosts shares with $1.5 billion buyback plan

China's Xiaomi boosts shares with $1.5 billion buyback plan

Core sectors growth slows to 2.1% in July

Core sectors growth slows to 2.1% in July

GDP growth hits 6-year low in Q1: No respite in sight this fiscal, say economists

GDP growth hits 6-year low in Q1: No respite in sight this fiscal, say economists

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV