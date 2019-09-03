IT sector outperformed Nifty so far this year. Should you invest now?
Updated : September 03, 2019 12:35 PM IST
Among stocks, NIIT Tech rose over 20 percent in the last 1 month, while Tech Mahindra gained around 11 percent.
HCL Tech, Infosys, and TCS also advanced between 3-10 percent during this period.
The rise in the sector has mainly been due to fall in the rupee versus the dollar.
