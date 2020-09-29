Market IT index up 27% in 2020: Here's why brokerages see the upward trend to continue Updated : September 29, 2020 02:48 PM IST The IT index has been on a high in 2020, rising over 27 percent as compared to a decline of 8 percent in 2020. The sector continues its outperformance this year on the back of healthy deal wins, strong deal pipeline and decent revenue guidance. Edelweiss noted that the Indian technology companies are trading at massive discounts of 20–60 percent to their fair values. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.