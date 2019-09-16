#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Is the worst over for midcaps? Despite volatility these stocks have gained over 10% in the last 1 month

Updated : September 16, 2019 02:40 PM IST

After a year of turmoil, midcap stocks have outperformed the benchmark indices in the last one month as quality midcap stocks see value-buying by investors.
The BSE Midcap index has gained over 2 percent in the last one month as compared to a 0.2 percent rise in BSE Sensex.
In the last one month, of the 105 stocks in the BSE Midcap index, over 65 or 64 percent stocks were in green, while the rest 38 (or 36 percent) were negative.
Is the worst over for midcaps? Despite volatility these stocks have gained over 10% in the last 1 month
