Is Suryoday Small Finance Bank IPO a good bet? Brokerages have mixed reviews

The initial public offering (IPO) of Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SFB) opens on Wednesday (March 17) at a price band of Rs 303-305 per share. The company plans to raise around Rs 581 crore through the offer, which will close on March 19 (Friday).

Analysts have mixed views on the IPO and are confused between high valuations and good return ratios. Some brokerages recommended the issue with a long-term perspective given the expected overall growth going ahead while others are concerned about the current asset quality, high valuations, and regional concentration.

Ahead of the IPO, the company has garnered Rs 170.12 crore from 13 anchor investors. The IPO is a mix of an offer for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders and a fresh issue in which the company is looking to sell 1.9 crore shares.

Incorporated in 2009, the company started as a microfinance institution and was later converted to a small finance bank in January 2017. As of December 31, 2020, the customer base was 14.4 lakh. Suryoday SFB operates via 554 banking outlets and has 4,770 employees.

Here's what the brokerages have to say:

LKP Securities - Subscribe

Factoring the good return ratios, FY20 return on assets (ROA), and return on equity (ROE) of 11.3 percent and 2.5 percent respectively, we believe that Suryoday Small Finance Bank is worth subscribing.

Anand Rathi - Subscribe

On the basis of April-December 2020 and at the upper end of the IPO price band, the issue is offered at 2.7x P/Bv and 5.8x EPS and asked for a market cap of Rs 3,237 crore, which on a comparative basis is placed at a little bit higher valuation compared to its peers. However, the small finance bank is going to get benefited from the overall growth in demand of commercial vehicle loans and affordable housing finance which results in an improvement in overall return ratios.

Hence, considering the differentiated business model and with the current financials, we recommend a subscriber for the long-term.

Yes Securities - Avoid

IPO valuation is relatively unattractive, considering the gaps in the franchise and execution capabilities (management depth), though IPO pricing is at par with listed larger peers - Equitas and Ujjivan. The brokerage does not have a positive view on the issue due to overall asset quality stress inadequately addressed, not so credible loan assets diversification, limited success on CASA mobilisation and in the reduction of funding cost, and profitability higher than other SFBs, but subjected to high volatility.

Choice Broking: Avoid