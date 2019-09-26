Is it right time to buy mid and smallcap stocks? Edelweiss gives its top stocks list
Updated : September 26, 2019 01:32 PM IST
Indian mid and smallcap indices are down 27 percent and 41 percent, respectively, from their highs in January 2018.
From a premium of over 50 percent to Nifty, midcap valuations are now at an 18 percent discount, according to a report by Edelweiss.
The report also points out that two-thirds of the midcap 100 stocks have seen earnings cuts of less than 15 percent in the past one year.
