Is It Make Or Break Time For Escorts Kubota? Here is why shares are in focus

Shares of Escorts Kubota are down by nearly 0.7 percent from the previous close on the BSE. Meanwhile yesterday the shares gained some support and ended at Rs 2,068.
India’s leading tractor manufacturer, has missed earnings estimates for all three quarters of the current financial year as tractor profitability remains under pressure.
However, despite the weakness in financial performance, the company's shares have been outperformers over the last six months, delivering superior returns not only compared to the benchmarks - Nifty 50 and Nifty Auto index, but also against peers like Mahindra & Mahindra and VST Tiller Tractors.
Now with yesterday’s growth it would be noteworthy to see that will it be a make or break moment for Escorts Kubota’s stocks or not?
In terms of February 2023 sales, Escorts Kubota said that its Agri sold 7,811 tractors, registering a growth of 27.8 percent as against 6,114 tractors sold in February 2022.
As compared to February 2022, 7,245 domestic tractors were sold in February 2023, representing a growth of 27.4 percent.
Watch the video for more analysis and update