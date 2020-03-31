  • SENSEX
IRDAI may relax guidelines on solvency norms for insurers

Updated : March 31, 2020 02:42 PM IST

Sources tell CNBC-TV18 that the IRDAI may consider giving some relaxations around the minimum solvency margin which insurance companies are mandated to maintain. 

